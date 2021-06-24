How does your GP rank? These are the best voted GP surgeries in Blackpool as voted for by you

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Blackpool and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1. Arnold Medical Centre There were 361 survey forms sent out to patients at Arnold Medical Centre. The response rate was 35%, with 59 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 23% said it was fairly good.

2. Cleveleys Group Practice ​There were 293 survey forms sent out to patients at Cleveleys Group Practice. The response rate was 38%, with 155 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good.

3. Marton Medical Practice There were 338 survey forms sent out to patients at Marton Medical Practice. The response rate was 26%, with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 58% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good.

4. Stonyhill Medical Practice ​There were 344 survey forms sent out to patients at Stonyhill Medical Practice. The response rate was 34%, with 164 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 56% said it was very good and 32% said it was fairly good.