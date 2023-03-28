The former five-times boxing champ and fellow members of the Chill Lounge, the women’s support group she set up last year, will be ready for the all-nighter this Friday (March 31).

Their aim is to raise awareness of mental heal issues and raise a few pounds for some worthwhile causes in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With rain predicted for Friday, the girls will not be expecting a summer beach party!

The Chill Lounge girls (from left): Pat Chappels, Donna Bailey, Jane Couch, Kath McKenna, Angela Larson and Joyce Powell

But the Fleetwood Assassin, as Jane was known in her boxing days when she fought at light welterweight, says they’re up for the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girls are being sponsored by local firms to help raise the funds – but Jane, 54, says the main aim of the event will be to shine a spotlight on social isolation and encourage people to talk to their friends and family and not bottle their worries up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The main reason I set up the Chill Lounge was because I realised that mental health problems seemed to be becoming a big issue.

Jane Couch after being awarded Wyre's Sheraton Trophy

"The Covid lockdowns didn’t help because a lot of people couldn’t meet up in the same way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had my own struggles with mental health at the end of my boxing career and I know how hard it can be when you’re trying to cope with depression.

"When we meet up at the Chill Lounge we have a laugh and a good chat – it’s not good to shut yourself away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we’re all going to be wrapped up this Friday night – we’ll spend time on the beach but we might have to run cover cover!”

Sponsoring the girls are Fleetwood businesses the King Arms pub, Foulds Metals and Four Seasons florists, as well as individual sponsorship from family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane added: “It’s good of them to sponsor us.

"There are always good causes you can help, people who are less well off.

"The Chill Lounge doesn’t need the money – we can do some good by having a laugh and getting cold and wet!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane became nationally famous in the mid 1990s when she took on and beat the British Boxing Board of Control in a legal battle to become Britain's first female professional boxer, after they had refused to granted her a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She sensationally went on to became a world champ in the 1990s and was awarded the MBE in 2007.

The Chill Lounge and meets at the Men’s Shed base on Manor Road, Fleetwood, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5pm until 8pm.