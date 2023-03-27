Neal Sandwell, 53, was ill for several weeks back in November 2020 and it became apparent that he wasn’t recovering as quickly as expected - despite previously being in good health.

It transpired that he had developed Post-Covid Syndrome, more commonly known as “Long COVID.

The illness affected not only his physical health, leading to him needing a stick and eventually a wheelchair, but his cognitive functions as well, giving him problems with speech communication.

Neal Sandwell (right) who has written the play 'Old Furniture' while suffering the effects of Long Covid, pictured with Stephen Hagan, who will direct the play.

Sadly, he had to prematurely retire from the teaching job he loved, having taught at Hawes Side Primary School and, before that, Revoe and Marton primary schools.

But, thankfully, it did not affect his ability to write.

Neal was able to finish a play he had been planning in his mind for years and now the poignant comedy, entitled ‘Old Furniture’, is to be given its premiere performance by the Trinity Theatre Group in Blackpool in May.

The married father-of-one, originally from Fleetwood, said: “Covid really knocked me for six.

“I couldn’t walk without a stick, nor could I climb stairs without experiencing at least 15 minutes of breathlessness when I reached the top.

"In all, I had aged 30 years in a matter of weeks.

“I was in continual pain. My brain was severely affected. I couldn’t process language properly, or do basic things on a computer. I was desperate to return to my previous ‘normal’ life, not to mention my much-loved teaching vocation.

“The frustration regarding my situation led to my experiencing severe anxiety and depression”.

Neal, who had always enjoyed writing but had little time to do it because of his job, said: “Through cognitive rehabilitation, I discovered that although my brain infection had severely damaged my neuro-linguistic skills, I could actually still write.

"The local cognitive clinic suggested that I try to write creatively in order to help me come to terms with my ‘new normal’

Set in a northern seaside residential home, ‘Old Furniture’ is about the lives and loves of the residents and staff in a northern seaside residential home.

It will be performed at the Memorial Hall, Dean Street, Blackpool; on Thursday May 18 and Friday May 19 at 7.30pm, and on Saturday May 20 at .2.30pm.

Neal, who also had to cope with a life-or-death thyroid operation at Royal Liverpool Hospital, added: "I am very excited to see that my play will be performed by Trinity Theatre Group.

"In the hands of these accomplished amateur actors, my original script, although originally written as a comedy, has developed a somewhat pleasing comedic poignancy, one full of light and shade.

“It is so lovely to be able to tell people something optimistic – especially when the negatives could very easily have overwhelmed me.”

The ticket price of £8 includes tea/coffee, cake, and a prize bingo game.