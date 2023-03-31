Former world boxing champ Jane is being joined by fellow members of the Chill Lounge, the women’s support group she set up last year.

Their aim is to raise awareness of social isolation and mental heal issues, while raising a few pounds for some worthwhile causes in the town.

They’ll be staying on Fleetwood beach all night (Friday March 31) and into the following morning.

Jane Couch and ladies from the Chill Lounge will be sleeping on Fleetwood beach overnight to raise awareness of social isolation and funds for good causes

Jane, 54, who was a five-times world champion at light welterweight, said: "The Chill Lounge is a women-only group and it’s going really well.

"We support each other and support good causes.

"Fleetwood has always had a good community spirit and that’ what we’re trying to keep going.

"It’s not good for people to be alone – we’re there to welcome women who want to come along and join us.”

Of the big sleep out tonight, she said: “Some of us are looking forward to it, some of us are not!

“We just hope it doesn’t rain but we’re be alright if it does – we’re Cod Heads!”

The Chill Lounge and meets at the Men’s Shed base on Manor Road, Fleetwood, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5pm until 8pm.

