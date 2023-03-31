Ex-boxing champ Jane Couch and pals ready for 'crazy' night on Fleetwood beach tonight for good causes
Ex-boxer Jane Couch MBE and a bunch of pals are tonight beginning a ‘crazy’ sleep over on Fleetwood beach – and they’re not scared of a few rain drops!
Former world boxing champ Jane is being joined by fellow members of the Chill Lounge, the women’s support group she set up last year.
Their aim is to raise awareness of social isolation and mental heal issues, while raising a few pounds for some worthwhile causes in the town.
They’ll be staying on Fleetwood beach all night (Friday March 31) and into the following morning.
Jane, 54, who was a five-times world champion at light welterweight, said: "The Chill Lounge is a women-only group and it’s going really well.
"We support each other and support good causes.
"Fleetwood has always had a good community spirit and that’ what we’re trying to keep going.
"It’s not good for people to be alone – we’re there to welcome women who want to come along and join us.”
Of the big sleep out tonight, she said: “Some of us are looking forward to it, some of us are not!
“We just hope it doesn’t rain but we’re be alright if it does – we’re Cod Heads!”
The Chill Lounge and meets at the Men’s Shed base on Manor Road, Fleetwood, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5pm until 8pm.
Further details can be found on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/802961534166123/