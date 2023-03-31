News you can trust since 1873
The Script announce warm-up gig at Blackpool Opera House in June

Popular Irish band The Script have announced they are to perform in Blackpool this summer.

By Richard Hunt
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read

They will appear at Blackpool Opera House on June 4 as a warm up gig ahead of their appearance as special guests on P!NK’s Summer Carnival stadium tour across Europe.

Danny O’Donoghue, Glen Power and Mark Sheehan have not performed live since their career-spanning arena tour of their greatest hits collection ‘Tales From The Script’ last year.

The album itself went straight to #1 on the Official UK Album Chart, their sixth album to achieve that feat.

The Script are performing at Blackpool in June
The Script are performing at Blackpool in June
The Script are performing at Blackpool in June
Tickets for these brand new warm up dates went on sale this morning (Friday March 31) at 9.30am.

Known for anthemic hits such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, Hall of Fame and Superheroes, the band formed in Dublin 2001.

They were all set to play at Blackpool Illuminations switch-on in 2013 but had to pull out for personal reasons but did return for a gig in 2017.

They will also play a second warm-up date in Wolverhampton on June 5.

For ticket details visit: https://store.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/webshop/webticket/seatmap?eventId=1579

