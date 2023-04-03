Jane was on Fleetwood’s main beach, near the Marine Hall, with members of women’s support group the Chill Lounge on Friday night (March 31) and the group stayed on the beach from 8pm to 4.30am.

Their aim was to raise awareness of social isolation and mental health issues, while raising a few pounds for some worthwhile causes in the town.

The ex-boxer, a five-times world champ at light welterweight, says that throughout the night they were visited by well wishers who dropped off various supplies – and even donations of cash.

A fire kept the chills at bay for Jane Couch and members of the aptly-named women's group the Chill Lounge during their overnight beach event on Friday October 31.

So far the group has raised between £700 and £1,000 which will go to good local causes, including £100 to a Scouts group in Fleetwood.

Jane, 54, who set up the Chill Lounge last year to combat social isolation, said: “ The only reason we went home at half past four was because we ran out of fire wood and coffee – and it was freezing!.

"We’d had people dropping off wood earlier in the night, food, money and even had a local lad we know – Wayne Bibby – singing for us.

Jane Couch says beach sleep over event could become an annual happening.

"The community spirit was brilliant and locak businesses sponsored us too.

"Now we’re going to look at what good causes in Fleetwood we can help – and decide on another mad idea for us to do next!”

More than a dozen ladies took part and during the night two members – sisters Fiona English and Joyce Powell – filmed a blog of the event.

Jane added: “We tidied up after ourselves too!

"It was so much fun we’re thinking of making it an annual event.”

The Chill Lounge meets at the Men’s Shed base on Manor Road, Fleetwood, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5pm until 8pm.