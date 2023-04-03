News you can trust since 1873
Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant sparks interest after popping down to a car boot sale at Norcross on the Fylde coast

Browsers at the popular Norcross Car Boot sale spotted a surprise visitor – Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant who plays Jacob Gallagher.

By Richard Hunt
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read

The Blackpool-born actor, who grew up in Poulton and celebrates his 21st birthday next week, popped along on Sunday (April 2) to one of the regular sessions that are held every week and weekend on the field at Norcross, near Thornton.

He was soon recognised by Emmerdale fans and happily posed for photos with some of them.

Karen Tytherleigh had her photo taken with him and posted it on her own Facebook page, sharing it with the Norcross Car Boot page.

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant meets Karen Tytherleigh at Norcross Car Boot
Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant meets Karen Tytherleigh at Norcross Car Boot
Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant meets Karen Tytherleigh at Norcross Car Boot
One person posted: “Lovely lad, good actor.”

Another responded: “He seems like a really nice lad.”

Last year Joe joined a team of 20 other runners to take part in a mega marathon event for Blackpool's Big Red Night Bus, aimed at providing a safe haven for the town’s homeless population.

On TV, he has also performed on Dancing on Ice.

