The Blackpool-born actor, who grew up in Poulton and celebrates his 21st birthday next week, popped along on Sunday (April 2) to one of the regular sessions that are held every week and weekend on the field at Norcross, near Thornton.

He was soon recognised by Emmerdale fans and happily posed for photos with some of them.

Karen Tytherleigh had her photo taken with him and posted it on her own Facebook page, sharing it with the Norcross Car Boot page.

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant meets Karen Tytherleigh at Norcross Car Boot

One person posted: “Lovely lad, good actor.”

Another responded: “He seems like a really nice lad.”

Last year Joe joined a team of 20 other runners to take part in a mega marathon event for Blackpool's Big Red Night Bus, aimed at providing a safe haven for the town’s homeless population.