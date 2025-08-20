Everything you need to know about Riverdance 30 as it arrives in Blackpool

The iconic show Riverdance is in Blackpool over the next two nights, and whether you already have tickets or still need some convincing, below is everything you need to know.

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

To celebrate its 30th year, Riverdance is currently part way through a special anniversary tour for 2025, bringing its magic to audiences around the world.

Called Riverdance 30- The New Generation, it arrives in Blackpool tonight.

When and where is Riverdance 30 on in Blackpool?

Riverdance 30 is on at the Blackpool Winter Gardens Opera House on Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21.

Both nights the show starts at 7:30pm.

When do doors open?

Doors will open at 7:00pm.

Riverdance 30 - The New Generation comes to Blackpool for two nights. | Show poster

What can you expect from the show?

This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes as well as state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics.

And for the first time, Riverdance welcomes ‘The New Generation’ of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

Audiences will reportedly enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

What has been said about Riverdance 30?

John McColgan, Director of Riverdance said: “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Principal Dancer Anna Mai Fitzpatrick - whose brother Fergus is also a Principal Dancer in the show, added: “We have such an incredible team of creatives, John McColgan, Moya Doherty, Bill Whelan, that just look after the show so well. They have kept the magic that the world fell in love with, but are still able to update it to keep it modern and fresh and exciting.”

Can I still get tickets?

Yes but there is limited availability.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, the only tickets available are on the back few rows and cost £40.45

You can purchase tickets direct from the Winter Gardens website here or call 0844 770 0593.

The Winter Gardens Box Office is also located on Church Street and is open daily from 11am to 3pm, and also between 6pm and 8pm on event days.