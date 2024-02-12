Entertainer Carl De Rome to be remembered during Blackpool Magic Convention 2024 one year after cancer death
Entertainer Carl De Rome brought magic to the resort over the years, until he sadly died on 20 Feb, 2023.
Now, a group of variety performers will gather to remember their former colleague, with a day of entertainment - the day after the Blackpool Magic Convention 2024.
'the kindest guy in the business'
Carl was described as 'the kindest guy in the business', before he lost his battle with cancer.
Now his family are hoping to raise money for Trinity Hospice, who cared for the internationally renowned showman in his final weeks, so that cancer patients can be 'treated at home rather than having to be admitted into hospital for symptom management'.
Variety show details
The variety entertainment event will be at the Royal British Legion on Sunday 18 Feb 2024.
There will be acts from 12 noon to 6pm - including comedians, magicians and singers. Tickets and more details are available through this link.