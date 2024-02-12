Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entertainer Carl De Rome brought magic to the resort over the years, until he sadly died on 20 Feb, 2023.

Now, a group of variety performers will gather to remember their former colleague, with a day of entertainment - the day after the Blackpool Magic Convention 2024.

'the kindest guy in the business'

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl was described as 'the kindest guy in the business', before he lost his battle with cancer.

Now his family are hoping to raise money for Trinity Hospice, who cared for the internationally renowned showman in his final weeks, so that cancer patients can be 'treated at home rather than having to be admitted into hospital for symptom management'.

Variety show details

The variety entertainment event will be at the Royal British Legion on Sunday 18 Feb 2024.