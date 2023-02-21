News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Magic Convention in pictures: A spell-binding time had by all

Blackpool Magic Convention took place at the weekend at the Winter Gardens.

By Jon Peake
5 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:48am

The convention showcased a world-class line-up of international, award-winning magicians, illusionists and acts.

Each year Blackpool Magic Convention welcomes some of the biggest names in the world of Magic. In recent years these have included: Hans Klok, Greg Frewin, Rick Thomas, Jeff McBride, Aaron Crow and many more.

Here are our photographer Michelle Adamson’s pictures from the captivating event ...

1. Look into my eyes

Anders Sebring from Metal Writing

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Pick a card

Yoan Tanuji demonstrates a card trick

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Ring King

Magician Matthew Garrett performs a trick with rings

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. High frequency

Magic shows, demonstration and trade stalls at The Blackpool Magic Convention at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Winter GardensMagic