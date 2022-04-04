Emmerdale's Joe Warren Plant and Coronation Street's Harriet Bibby on judging panel for Scream Theatre School youngsters' own 'Oscars' ceremony
Two familiar faces from TV soaps and the casting director of a prime time favourite returning soon were the judges as a Blackpool-based theate school held its own ‘Oscars’ awards ceremony.
Joe Warren-Plant, who plays Jacob Gallagher on Emmerdale, Harriet Bibby, otherwise known as Summer Spellman in Coronation Street and Rachel Smith, currently casting the BBC return of school drama Waterloo Road, were wooed by Blackpool’s Scream Theatre School’s ‘Oscar’ event.
Scream’s young actors spent eight weeks writing and rehearsing original dramatic and comedic duologues and monologues for the live audience and judge’s panel.
The 90-minute talent showcase was held at Thornton Little Theatre and directed by industry professional Anthony Roberts.
A total of 11 winners left the event with a prestigious ‘Oscar’ award after a super show and red carpet event.
The awards went to:
Best Dramatic Actor: Tyler Thompson (15) – Highfield Leadership Academy, Tobias Sutcliffe (13) – Ripley St Thomas Academy, Lancaster;
Best Comedy Actor: Karol Korzekwa (14) – St Mary’s Catholic Academy;
Best Dramatic Actress: Matylda Kornas (13) – St Mary’s Catholic Academy, Autumn Atkinson (17) – Hodgson Academy;
Best Comedy Actress: Molly Greenwood (9) - Stanah Primary School, Thornton;
Best Comedy Piece: Tyler Thompson (15), Caleb McClelland (16), Alex Ward (15), Harry Youde (15), Oscar Mistry (16);
Best Dramatic Piece: Anya Dewin (14) - AKS Lytham.
Judges’ Choice: Alex Ward (15) - Morecambe Bay Academy;
Industry Potential Male: Dylan Norcliffe (16) - Blackpool Sixth Form, Oscar Mistry (16) - Rossall School;
Industry Potential Female: Josie Leigh (12) - St Michael's CE High School, Chorley;
Best Original Idea: Lila Newby (12) - AKS Lytham;
Directors’ Choice: William Hornby (9) - Moor Park Primary.
Scream Theatre Schools, which has its local base at Wareham Road, North Shore, has been training young actors for 24 years.
Its sister company Scream Management provides unique opportunities for young actors to work in television, film, theatre and the West End nationwide and internationally.
Joe Warren-Plant, who has featured in Emmerdale since 2010, said: “The awards represent but a fraction of the talent in this room, as the standard was so high. It was very tough to pick the final ‘Oscar’ winners from the performance”.