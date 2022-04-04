Joe Warren-Plant, who plays Jacob Gallagher on Emmerdale, Harriet Bibby, otherwise known as Summer Spellman in Coronation Street and Rachel Smith, currently casting the BBC return of school drama Waterloo Road, were wooed by Blackpool’s Scream Theatre School’s ‘Oscar’ event.

Scream’s young actors spent eight weeks writing and rehearsing original dramatic and comedic duologues and monologues for the live audience and judge’s panel.

The 90-minute talent showcase was held at Thornton Little Theatre and directed by industry professional Anthony Roberts.

The Scream 'Oscar' winners with their prizes

A total of 11 winners left the event with a prestigious ‘Oscar’ award after a super show and red carpet event.

The awards went to:

Best Dramatic Actor: Tyler Thompson (15) – Highfield Leadership Academy, Tobias Sutcliffe (13) – Ripley St Thomas Academy, Lancaster;

Joe Warren Plant of Emmerdale, Harriet Bibby of Coronation Street and casting director Rachel Smith were on the judging panel

Best Comedy Actor: Karol Korzekwa (14) – St Mary’s Catholic Academy;

Best Dramatic Actress: Matylda Kornas (13) – St Mary’s Catholic Academy, Autumn Atkinson (17) – Hodgson Academy;

Best Comedy Actress: Molly Greenwood (9) - Stanah Primary School, Thornton;

Best Comedy Piece: Tyler Thompson (15), Caleb McClelland (16), Alex Ward (15), Harry Youde (15), Oscar Mistry (16);

Best Dramatic Piece: Anya Dewin (14) - AKS Lytham.

Judges’ Choice: Alex Ward (15) - Morecambe Bay Academy;

Industry Potential Male: Dylan Norcliffe (16) - Blackpool Sixth Form, Oscar Mistry (16) - Rossall School;

Industry Potential Female: Josie Leigh (12) - St Michael's CE High School, Chorley;

Best Original Idea: Lila Newby (12) - AKS Lytham;

Directors’ Choice: William Hornby (9) - Moor Park Primary.

Scream Theatre Schools, which has its local base at Wareham Road, North Shore, has been training young actors for 24 years.

Its sister company Scream Management provides unique opportunities for young actors to work in television, film, theatre and the West End nationwide and internationally.