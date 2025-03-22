Eastenders legend Cheryl Fergison set to open a new charity superstore in Lancashire

An Eastenders legend has the honour of opening Lancashire’s newest charity superstore.

The Fylde Coast based actress Cheryl Fergison is helping to open a new charity superstore. | submit

Actress Cheryl Fergison, who is best known for playing Heather Trott in the BBC soap between 2007-2012, will be officially opening the new Trinity Hospice Superstore in Cleveleys at the end of the month.

A Cleveleys resident herself, Cheryl, who first moved to the Fylde Coast eight years ago wil her husband and son, will be cutting the ribbon to the store on Monday, March 31 with the ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 10am.

The event also launches 59-year-old Cheryl’s support of Trinity Hospice and its dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House.

The new Trinity Hospice Superstore will be located at Unit 1-4 Crescent West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AD, previously home to a furniture clearance outlet.

It will be a busy week for Cheryl as two days prior, on March, Saturday 29, she will also be hosting a special Mother’s Day Evening at the Dragon Lounge in Cleveleys.

The event will also star fellow Fylde Coast based celebrity Anne Nolan of the Nolan Sisters who will be the special guest singer.

Cheryl advertised the evening just yesterday by sharing a video with her 56.1k Instagram followers that featured the event poster and various images of herself with Anne over the years.

In the caption to the post, Cheryl wrote: “Yes we have the amazing Anne Nolan joining us at the Dragon Lounge Cleveleys 29th March for an evening of song and fun and great food . This resturant has just been rated 5 Stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️! it’s free to book your table but they will go fast so avoid disappointment and call @dragonlounge_ to be there for a fantastic night . Treat the ones you love