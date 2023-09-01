Former guitarist for legendery rock band Duran Duran, Andy Taylor, has spoken to Blackpool’s Zoe Ball about his ongoing health problems, as well as his first solo album in thirty years.

Speaking on Zoe’s BBC Radio 2 show on Wednesday morning (August 30), 62-year-old Andy admitted it's "kind of mind-blowing" that he is still alive amid his "radioactive" treatment for prostate cancer.

The father of four was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer in 2018 and he confessed to Zoe that he feels like he's "dodged a bullet" following the news that his cancer is becoming asymptomatic, despite previously being told he would need end-of-life palliative care.

Andy was prompted to speak to his doctor after he was unable to join the rest of Duran Duran when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, and he was told there was a treatment for him that was targeted to detect only cancer cells.

Left: Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor. Right: Blackpool born radio presenter Zoe Ball. Both images: Getty

The rocker has since been given a round of medical intervention, in which radioactive chemicals are given intravenously.

Introducing Andy to Radio 2 listeners, Zoe said: “We welcome to the studio someone who is very special indeed, undoubtedly one of the most talented guitar players and producers.”

The Blackpool born presenter then said "You’ve been fantastically vocal about how important it is for men to get checked” before asking the guitarist how he was doing.

Andy replied: "I started this incredible treatment a couple months ago so I’ve had two shots of nuclear medicine, and it literally is that - it’s a medicine that targets the cancer cells. It's medicine that didn’t exist five years ago, so five years when I was diagnosis with stage four, [it was a case of] 'you've got five years on the clock'. Now, i’ve got another five years. So, i'm still in this little bit of this did really happen? Did I dodge a bullet?"

(L-R) John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Andy Taylor of Duran Duran with Nile Rodgers perform during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022.

Explaining how the treatment works, Andy told Zoe how he will be "radioactive for several days" after each session and unable to sleep in the same bed as someone for three days - joking “Covid was actually training for this!"t

Discussing the positive space he is in now, Andy said: "The people that have helped me and the way I've landed is pretty amazing. So after I had my first round of treatment I just said to the team is it ok if I [go back to work] and they said look if you feel ok, your bloods are ok. I said I don’t want to be sitting around as a patient going ‘eugh, can I not have somemore Nurofen?’ I've no pain – I'm asymptomatic after years – and as long as i take it easy, don't kill myself [with work], started playing again.

"I keep saying I shouldn't be here but the fact that I am is kind of mind-blowing for me and my family – that's the other bit we all need to talk about, the effect on families and the fact that us chaps don't really like to go ‘have you had a bit of trouble’ – we don't talk! Ladies do!”

Zoe then intercepted to say “We talk about all of it, we do, our lumps and bumps!”

Andy responded: “Exactly! Men – if you brother up a bit, you know you’re with your mate, you’ve had a few pints… go and have a check!

"There’s a [PSA] checker on Prostate UK you can look at and see if you have the symptons. If you have a bit of pain, you hink its arthiritis, just have a chat with your mate and go oh yeah I’ve had the same, well lets both go and break down the stigma.”