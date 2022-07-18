Part way through the traditional lifeboat display, which shows the capabilities of the vessels and the crews who use them, the volunteers were called out to a real-life emergency.

During the demonstration, a yacht ran aground near the marina and the casualties had to be brought safely brought back to the lifeboat station.

It couldn’t have been a more perfect way to demonstrate the rapid response and expertise of the volunteers in the face of an emergency.

Fleetwood RNLI coxswain Daryl Randles with Fleetwood Town Council chairman, Coun Cheryl Raynor (centre) and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith, during Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

There was certainly plenty to see for the huge crowds who turned out to support Fleetwood RNLI on Saturday, July 16.

It was the first time the event, attended by Fleetwood MP Cat Smith, had been held following two cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.

One of the highlights of the day was the traditional sail past of brightly dressed yachts from Fleetwood Marina, which added colour to the occasion.

Another was the lifeboat demonstrations by the volunteer crew - and the quick response to the call-out.

Alongside the usual raffle and tombola stalls, there were children’s games, a bar and food kiosks, including the renowned cake table.

There was also be a chance to meet the crews

Coxswain Daryl Randles said the huge turn-out far exceeded the organisers’ expectations.

One of the RNLI crews during Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

He said: ‘We had no idea what numbers were going to turn up for Lifeboat Day, because of the enforced break, but we were a little overwhelmed by the crowds.

“We can’t thank them enough for their fantastic support.”

He added: “We’d also like to thank our fantastic volunteers for manning stalls in the heat and making the day very successful.

"Our community came together again today and along with the many visitors, they made it a perfect family day out.”

Some of the yachts involved in the sailpast on Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

It was a great day out for the visitors but once all the proceeds have been counted up, it will also prove to be a crucial money-spinner for the service.