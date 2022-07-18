The Army bomb squad was called to the scene to inspect the potential explosive which was discovered in the sand at around 8am.

Police and Coastguard cordoned off a stretch of the beach and Prom near ‘Mary’s Shell’ for the public’s safety.

The incident has now been stood down after the object – pictured – was inspected and deemed ‘harmless’. The object has been identified as a box used to connect electrical wires.

The 'suspicious object' was found on Cleveleys beach this morning (Monday, July 18). Pic credit: Courtney Davies-Brooks

A police spokesman said: “We were called at shortly before 8am today (Monday, July 18) to a report of a suspicious object on the beach at Cleveleys.

"A cordon was put in place as a precaution and an EOD team (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) called to the scene to assess the object."

In an update at 11am, the force told the Gazette: "Following inspection, we have stood down now – item is harmless.

"Thankfully it was a false alarm, with the item identified as a box used to connect electrical wires.”

The cordon has been removed and the beach reopened to the public.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood added: “We have been receiving calls from concerned members of the public regarding a tasking operation this morning to Cleveleys beach.

“Rumours and scare stories are circulating suggesting people are in danger.

“There is NO danger and the incident is now closed.

“An object was reported and routine procedures had it secured by police and coastguard and checked by experts.

“Please ignore any panic stories. All is well. Enjoy the beach.”

