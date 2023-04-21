K9 was at live entertainment venue Viva, on Church Street, where he was given the VI-Pooch welcome by resident star Leye D Johns and Viva showgirl Hannah as his arch enemy the Korven.

The much loved doggy character, whose catchphrase was ‘Affirmative!’, zapped into town to promote Invasion Blackpool, Celebrating 60 years of Doctor Who in Blackpool.

What is Invasion Blackpool and when and where will it be held?

K9 pays a visit to Leye D Johns at Viva Blackpool to promote the Dr Who Convention Invasion Blackpool. They are pictured with Viva Showgirl Hannah Hugo and The Korven.

It is a fan convention featuring all things to do with TV Time Lord Doctor Who and will be held at Viva on Sunday April 30, from 10am until 8pm.

It will include:

*A special tribute to K9 and lots of unique photo opportunities and meet ups, merchandise and monsters

*Exclusive special guest star visits by Colin Baker -the 6th Doctor, as well as Frazer Hines aka known as Jamie (McCrimmon) the longest running companion of the Doctor, and Nicola Bryant - companion to the 5th and 6th Doctor.

*A special documentary world premier showing of Doctor Who Exhibitions in Blackpool, produced by Reeltime Pictures, Keith Barnfather.

*A Dr Who themed cosplay contest and raffle prizes will be included.

*A Comics and sci-fi writer interview panel, Dr Who Through The Decades, with artistes and editors Ade Salmon, John Freeman, Gareth Cavanagh & Ian Winterton

*A Journey Through 60 Years of Dr Who Comics Panel will be included too.

*A special guest appearance by Neil Cole, multi media artist and curator / creator of the Museum of Classic Sci-Fi, who will also be displaying unique surprise items courtesy of his wonderful museum of of classic sci-fi.

*Monster Mayhem fantastic beats on display , stalls and exclusive rare merchandise

*BBC audio writers room with Andy Lane, Will Hadcroft, David J Howe & Stephen Gallagher

*Doctor Who author and publisher David J Howe and award winning author and screenwriter Samantha Lee-Howe

*Monster Making Workshop and exhibits with new series sculptor Philip Robinson. See some of the monsters made for the series and have a chance to make some for yourself

What they say

Paul M Tam, one of the event organisers and K9 series producers and co-creator of the regenerated K9, said: “Blackpool has a wonderful history and legendary legacy of Doctor Who and we are delighted to continue the journey of a new adventure here at Viva.

“This spectacular Doctor Who Invasion Blackpool event is exclusive to Blackpool and will feature an action packed day of Doctor Who themed events.”

Acacia Cairns, Head of Marketing at Viva, said: “We are so thrilled to be hosting the 60th year celebration of Doctor Who Invasion, inside our brand-new arena at Viva Blackpool.

“This wonderful event is a celebration of all things Doctor Who, which has a huge following, so we are so excited to be part of the nostalgia.

“Not only will this be a huge event in Blackpool for tourism, but it will also be a fantastic opportunity for people to experience our fantastic venue here at Viva.”

All ages welcome are welcome to the event.

