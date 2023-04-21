News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
50 minutes ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
2 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
3 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
4 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
5 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Dr Who convention comes to Blackpool's Viva next weekend

Doctor Who sidekick K9 the robotic dog paid an out-of-this-world visit to Blackpool – and he was in town to promote a fun packed convention which lands next weekend.

By Richard Hunt
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:59 BST

K9 was at live entertainment venue Viva, on Church Street, where he was given the VI-Pooch welcome by resident star Leye D Johns and Viva showgirl Hannah as his arch enemy the Korven.

The much loved doggy character, whose catchphrase was ‘Affirmative!’, zapped into town to promote Invasion Blackpool, Celebrating 60 years of Doctor Who in Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What is Invasion Blackpool and when and where will it be held?

K9 pays a visit to Leye D Johns at Viva Blackpool to promote the Dr Who Convention Invasion Blackpool. They are pictured with Viva Showgirl Hannah Hugo and The Korven.K9 pays a visit to Leye D Johns at Viva Blackpool to promote the Dr Who Convention Invasion Blackpool. They are pictured with Viva Showgirl Hannah Hugo and The Korven.
K9 pays a visit to Leye D Johns at Viva Blackpool to promote the Dr Who Convention Invasion Blackpool. They are pictured with Viva Showgirl Hannah Hugo and The Korven.
Most Popular

It is a fan convention featuring all things to do with TV Time Lord Doctor Who and will be held at Viva on Sunday April 30, from 10am until 8pm.

It will include:

Hide Ad

*A special tribute to K9 and lots of unique photo opportunities and meet ups, merchandise and monsters

Hide Ad

*Exclusive special guest star visits by Colin Baker -the 6th Doctor, as well as Frazer Hines aka known as Jamie (McCrimmon) the longest running companion of the Doctor, and Nicola Bryant - companion to the 5th and 6th Doctor.

K9 with Leye D Johns at Viva Blackpool to promote the Dr Who Convention on April 30K9 with Leye D Johns at Viva Blackpool to promote the Dr Who Convention on April 30
K9 with Leye D Johns at Viva Blackpool to promote the Dr Who Convention on April 30

*A special documentary world premier showing of Doctor Who Exhibitions in Blackpool, produced by Reeltime Pictures, Keith Barnfather.

Hide Ad

*A Dr Who themed cosplay contest and raffle prizes will be included.

*A Comics and sci-fi writer interview panel, Dr Who Through The Decades, with artistes and editors Ade Salmon, John Freeman, Gareth Cavanagh & Ian Winterton

Hide Ad

*A Journey Through 60 Years of Dr Who Comics Panel will be included too.

K9 pays a visit to Leye D Johns at Viva Blackpool to promote the Dr Who Convention on April 30. They are pictured with Viva Showgirl Hannah Hugo.K9 pays a visit to Leye D Johns at Viva Blackpool to promote the Dr Who Convention on April 30. They are pictured with Viva Showgirl Hannah Hugo.
K9 pays a visit to Leye D Johns at Viva Blackpool to promote the Dr Who Convention on April 30. They are pictured with Viva Showgirl Hannah Hugo.
Hide Ad

*A special guest appearance by Neil Cole, multi media artist and curator / creator of the Museum of Classic Sci-Fi, who will also be displaying unique surprise items courtesy of his wonderful museum of of classic sci-fi.

*Monster Mayhem fantastic beats on display , stalls and exclusive rare merchandise

*BBC audio writers room with Andy Lane, Will Hadcroft, David J Howe & Stephen Gallagher

Hide Ad

*Doctor Who author and publisher David J Howe and award winning author and screenwriter Samantha Lee-Howe

Hide Ad

*Monster Making Workshop and exhibits with new series sculptor Philip Robinson. See some of the monsters made for the series and have a chance to make some for yourself

What they say

Paul M Tam, one of the event organisers and K9 series producers and co-creator of the regenerated K9, said: “Blackpool has a wonderful history and legendary legacy of Doctor Who and we are delighted to continue the journey of a new adventure here at Viva.

“This spectacular Doctor Who Invasion Blackpool event is exclusive to Blackpool and will feature an action packed day of Doctor Who themed events.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Blackpool Pier Jam Festival facing claims the dance event could disrupt resort t...

Acacia Cairns, Head of Marketing at Viva, said: “We are so thrilled to be hosting the 60th year celebration of Doctor Who Invasion, inside our brand-new arena at Viva Blackpool.

“This wonderful event is a celebration of all things Doctor Who, which has a huge following, so we are so excited to be part of the nostalgia.

“Not only will this be a huge event in Blackpool for tourism, but it will also be a fantastic opportunity for people to experience our fantastic venue here at Viva.”

Hide Ad

All ages welcome are welcome to the event.

Hide Ad

For tickets and information please go to: www.vivablackpool.com/event/invasion

Related topics:Blackpool