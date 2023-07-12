News you can trust since 1873
Dog attacks in Blackpool will be shown zero tolerance by wardens in clampdown on off-lead offenders on Stanley Park

Friends of Stanley Park have issued a warning to the public that dog attacks will not be tolerated, after a swan was mauled to death by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier last week.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read

The message states that all CCTV cameras in the park are now fully operational and are being monitored.

It also asks park-goers to keep dogs on a lead where indicated by signs – although this does not include all areas of the park.

Nigel Patterson, Chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: “Dog attacks on wildlife, humans or other dogs will be shown zero tolerance by the wardens. You have been warned and I would ask you to politely warn any offenders you see in the park”.

Stanley Park wardens to get tough on dog attacks. Photo by Alexas_Fotos on Unsplash/Inset: Brambles Wildlife RescueStanley Park wardens to get tough on dog attacks. Photo by Alexas_Fotos on Unsplash/Inset: Brambles Wildlife Rescue
Stanley Park wardens to get tough on dog attacks. Photo by Alexas_Fotos on Unsplash/Inset: Brambles Wildlife Rescue
Fatal swan attack

The warning comes a week after an 11-year-old swan, known as Jesse, was attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier which was reportedly off its lead in the park.

The fatal attack was witnessed by horrified park staff who said the Staffie owner grabbed his dog and made a hasty exit from the park, at around 12:30pm last Wednesday (July 05).

But it was too late for Jesse, who had only recently recovered from a previous dog attack last month.

Swan mauled to death by Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Could the Council ban dogs off lead?

Blackpool Council are asking for views on the potential introduction of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the town’s parks and green open spaces.

The PSPO is proposed because of a number of negative behaviours presented by some individuals which have impacted on our environment and the enjoyment of our parks and open spaces by residents and visitors. You can view the consultation here.