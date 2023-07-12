The message states that all CCTV cameras in the park are now fully operational and are being monitored.

It also asks park-goers to keep dogs on a lead where indicated by signs – although this does not include all areas of the park.

Nigel Patterson, Chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: “Dog attacks on wildlife, humans or other dogs will be shown zero tolerance by the wardens. You have been warned and I would ask you to politely warn any offenders you see in the park”.

Stanley Park wardens to get tough on dog attacks. Photo by Alexas_Fotos on Unsplash/Inset: Brambles Wildlife Rescue

Fatal swan attack

The warning comes a week after an 11-year-old swan, known as Jesse, was attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier which was reportedly off its lead in the park.

The fatal attack was witnessed by horrified park staff who said the Staffie owner grabbed his dog and made a hasty exit from the park, at around 12:30pm last Wednesday (July 05).

But it was too late for Jesse, who had only recently recovered from a previous dog attack last month.

Could the Council ban dogs off lead?

Blackpool Council are asking for views on the potential introduction of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the town’s parks and green open spaces.

