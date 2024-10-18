Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The controversial public figure Katie Hopkins has announced she is returning to Lancashire again next year.

49-year-old media personality and political commentator Katie Hopkins is tonight taking to The Joe Longthorne Theatre stagein Blackpool with her current show ‘True’.

However before even seeing how the Lancashire audiences react to her, this week, Katie announced she will be returning to the county again next year.

The former Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star this week announced she is touring the UK in 2025 with a new show called ‘Batshit Bonkers Britain 2025’ which will make an appearance in Lancashire not once but twice next year.

Katie Hopkins is bringing another show to Lancashire in 2025. | Getty

When will Katie return to Lancashire?

Batshit Bonkers Britain 2025 is on at the Blackburn Empire Theatre on May 15.

It then comes back to Lancashire on July 5 for a show at The Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool.

What can we expect from Batshit Bonkers Britain?

The show information reads: “Are you ready to escape the madness here in Britain?

“Then why not come join Katie Hopkins for her BRAND NEW tour for 2025 Batsh*t Bonkers Britain and remember what it’s like to have a proper belly laugh.

“Katie’s daily ‘Batsh*t Bonkers’ briefing is now the most trusted source of news forthose wanting a speedy update on what's actually going on, with a side order of snark and laughter.

“Whether it’s poking fun at sickly sweet celebrities, sticking two fingers up athypocrites in charge, or tearing herself a new one, Katie is unapologetically bold. This is a laugh out loud escape for all the adults in your family.”

What has Katie said about her new tour?

In the show information, Katie said: “For almost 20 years in the public eye I have stayed true to my beliefs. I am beyond thrilled to have a platform on which to shine a light about the things that matter to regular people in the UK. I have no paymaster and no one to please. I’m here telling it like it is because I really want people to know they are not alone. Being a part of this tour is not about me; it's about knowing you belong. And together we will laugh hard at the insanity thatsurrounds us”.

Posting on her Instagram, Katie said: “Let’s do this. Come alone, come with your grown grandkids, come with the lads We will laugh AT the madness together.”

Tickets for the Blackburn show are available here.

Tickets for the Blackpool show are available here.