Full cast announced for Cinderella panto at Blackpool Grand Theatre this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Grand Theatre has officially announced the full star-studded cast of this year’s Christmas pantomime Cinderalla.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full Cinderella panto cast dressed as their characters. | submit

On between Friday, December 6 and Sunday, January 5, Cinderella’s captivating tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings will star TV sensation Hayley Tamaddon (Dancing on Ice, Emmerdale) sprinkling seasonal magic as The Fairy Godmother.

Top panto and stand-up comedy star Steve Royle will then play Buttons whils the dazzling Dame duo Jamie Morris & Tarot Joseph will play the gorgeous Ugly Sisters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool born TikTok sensation and stage star Kitty Harris (Burlesque the Musical, Chicago) will be playing the lead role, Cinderella.

The rest of the cast features West End favourite Mark Faith (Mary Poppins, Dirty Dancing) as Baron Hardup, talented stage stars Toby Turpin (Cabaret, Anything Goes) as Prince Charming and Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap, Choir of Man) as Dandini then of course, the sensational Shetland Ponies…

Cinderella full panto cast in their usual clobber. | submit

The Grand is also teaming up for the first time in a local partnership with Coastal Radio DAB and Content Creators Blackpool to ensure absolutely everyone in the kingdom gets to experience the magic of pantomime. Oh yes they are!

That means unrivalled access to backstage gossip, sneak peeks into rehearsals, in-depth interviews, special ticket competitions and even some TikTok dance trends as you’ve never seen them before…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about the panto?

Andrew Howard, Head of Audience, Marketing & Sales at Blackpool Grand said: “We’re thrilled to have such a talented cast that feels like our very own Fairy Godmother making our Christmas dreams come true! This year, we’re breaking new ground with a digital collaboration with Coastal Radio and leading Content Creators Blackpool, ensuring everyone can access and interact with the panto experience like never before. We’re committed to innovating how audiences engage with our performances, so expect a wealth of interactive festive content coming soon.”

Owner and Founder of Coastal Radio DAB, Paula Davies, said: “This exciting new partnership will bring the magic of live pantomime to the airwaves, offering listeners exclusive interviews with cast members, behind-the-scenes insights, and special broadcasts that will capture all the excitement leading up to the show and beyond.”

Ged Mills - Director of Content Creators Blackpool, added: “We are honoured and delighted to become a partner of the Grand Theatre panto this Christmas. This collaboration marks an exciting new fusion of traditional theatre and modern digital storytelling to bring a fresh, innovative approach to one of Blackpool’s most beloved traditions. Audiences can expect unique digital experiences that will truly enhance the magic of Cinderella both on and off the stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

submit

What can we expect from the panto this year?

The Blackpool Grand pantomime is always a laugh-a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, top musical hits, amazing costumes and exciting special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained.

Cinderella would love to go to the ball, but the Ugly Sisters, Melody and Harmony Hard-Up, have other ideas and they wickedly tear up Cinderella’s invitation! But all may not be lost! Can Cinderella’s ‘bestest friend in the whole wide world’ Buttons, and her magical Fairy Godmother get Cinders to theball? But she must be home by the stroke of midnight, or her true identity will be revealed to all…

How can I find out more & buy tickets

Visit www.coastalradiodab.co.uk for a full show schedule and keep an eye out on Blackpool Grand Theatre socials for exciting new panto content at:

Facebook – @Blackpool Grand Theatre

X (Twitter) - @Grand_Theatre

Instagram - @grandtheatrebpl

TikTok - @grandtheatrebpl

Call the Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further information. Matinee and evening performances available.

Accessible performances will also be available, with an extra special relaxed pantomime performance on Sunday December 29 at 5pm.