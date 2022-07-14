AL Silcock’s Fair usually pitches up in town for a week in August, bringing its range of waltzers, flying rockets, dodgems, candyfloss and other attractions.

The Warrington-based family fair has been coming to Fleetwood since the turn of the last century, back to the days of horse drawn waggons and coconut shies.

But the fair says the land it was hoping to use, the larger sunken car park off The Esplanade on Fleetwood seafront, is not available as it is currently being used to accommodate visiting motor homes.

Arthur Silcock (right) back with his Fair at Fleetwood Memorial Park.

Fair boss Arthur Silcock, 75, says the smaller sunken car park offered by local authority Wyre Council last year was not big enough to allow the fair to make enough money to justify the trip..

Mr Silcock, who lives in Wigan, said: “I have always loved coming to Fleetwood and so did my parents before me..

"Firstly they stopped us using that Memorial Park park, the best place for the fair, more than a decade ago after we’d been going there for years. Then, last year, we couldn’t use the bigger sunken car park.

"Last year the land we were offered, further down the prom near the boating lakes, was too small for us to bring enough rides and make a living there – and we were charged the same amount of rent.

"So we won’t be coming this year.”

However, Wyre Council insists it tried to help Mr Silcock last year and hasn’t heard from him since.

A Wyre spokesman said: “We have not been approached by the organisers of the Silcock Fair this year to discuss location arrangements.

"Previously, we have offered the sunken car park as a suitable location and even undertook work to modify the car park for the fair’s needs. However, we have yet to be approached by the organisers this year.”

Fleetwood councillor Colette Fairbanks, a supporter of the fair, said: “Silcocks have been coming to Fleetwood since way back.

"Hopefully in the autumn Mr Silcock, the council and myself will be able to meet up to discuss all options available in future.”