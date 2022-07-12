Teddy Wood, who is 19 months old, was born with a rare congenital condition which paralyses the facial muscles and causes mobility and breathing problems.

Doctors at St Mary’ Hospital, Manchester, warned his parents, Carl Wood, 33, and Amber Nuttall, 27, there was a high chance their baby would die after he was rushed to hospital for an emergency tracheotomy.

But little Teddy, who was later diagnosed with Moebius Syndrome, has confounded those predictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carer Charlotte Redford (left) with Teddy Wood and parents Amber Nuttall and Carl Wood

His rare neurological disorder means he will never be able to smile, frown, eat, or even blink on his own, as his face is totally paralysed

The youngster is also unable to breathe on his own - meaning he will need to stay on a ventilator for the rest of his life.

However Carl and Amber, who live on Garstang Road West, are determined to ensure he can live his life to the full – and they are trying to raise £6,000 for intense physiotherapy to help improve his overall life experience.

So far their fundraising page has raised £365.

To boost the fundraising, a fun day is taking place at Marton Institute on Saturday (July 16) from 1pm until 4pm, with a £5 entry fee.The event will include face-painting, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, a children’s entertainer, a giant raffle and an auction.

Amber said: “I read about a little boy in London who has the same condition whose mum said special physiotherapy really helped him."Her little boy can now sit up and do much more than he could before.

"You can see Teddy is really trying to do more.

"We will do anything to make sure Teddy has the best life he can.”

Teddy needs round the clock care and he has two main carers helping out his parents, Charlotte Radford and Donna Hannigan, who have organised the fun day.

Charlotte said: “This event will local families a good day out and raise some funds for Teddy.”

Amber and Carl, a delivery driver, have four older children – Tyler, Rocco, Marcy and CJ, who all dote on their little brother.