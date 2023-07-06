News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Dirty Dancing stars visit Blackpool Pleasure Beach and recreate famous lift on the promenade

The cast of Dirty Dancing The Musical were in Blackpool this Tuesday (July 05), where they recreated the iconic lift after a fun-filled afternoon on the Pleasure Beach.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 6th Jul 2023, 18:13 BST- 1 min read

Michael O’Reilly (Johnny) and Kira Malou (Baby) had fun at the Pleasure Beach with Danny Colligan (Billy Kostecki) and Lydia Sterling (Elizabeth) on a pit stop to the park.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage finished its record-breaking run at the end of April and is now on a 24 week UK & Ireland tour which will see it arrive at the Winter Gardens Blackpool 26 September - 7 October 2023.

Read More
These are the acts you would like to see at Lytham Festival 2024
Michael O’Reilly and Kira Malou practiced the iconic lift from Dirty DancingMichael O’Reilly and Kira Malou practiced the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing
Michael O’Reilly and Kira Malou practiced the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, this triumphant stage production, inspired by the wildly popular film, follows the iconic story of Baby and Johnny. Featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart-stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’.

For tickets visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Related topics:Blackpool Pleasure BeachBlackpool