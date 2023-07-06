Michael O’Reilly (Johnny) and Kira Malou (Baby) had fun at the Pleasure Beach with Danny Colligan (Billy Kostecki) and Lydia Sterling (Elizabeth) on a pit stop to the park.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage finished its record-breaking run at the end of April and is now on a 24 week UK & Ireland tour which will see it arrive at the Winter Gardens Blackpool 26 September - 7 October 2023.

Michael O’Reilly and Kira Malou practiced the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, this triumphant stage production, inspired by the wildly popular film, follows the iconic story of Baby and Johnny. Featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart-stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’.