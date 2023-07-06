News you can trust since 1873
Lytham Festival 2024: The acts readers would like to see perform at next year's event, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Metallica

This year’s Lytham Festival drew the biggest crowds ever and tickets are now on sale for next year, but who do you want to see there?
By Sean Gleaves and Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST

The 2023 event saw the likes of Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Sting, Lionel Richie, Jamiroquai and George Ezra perform to hundreds of thousands of music fans.

But now that the dates for Lytham Festival 2024 have been confirmed – Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7 – we asked the people of Lancashire who they want to see perform next year.

Take a look at their answers below:

You can buy tickets to the five-day msuic extravaganza here.

Take a look at the full list of suggestions, starting with P!NK

1. Dream headliners for Lytham Festival 2024

Take a look at the full list of suggestions, starting with P!NK Photo: Andreas Rentz

Taylor Swift

2. Dream headliners for Lytham Festival 2024

Taylor Swift Photo: John Medina

Guns N' Roses (pictured Axl Rose)

3. Dream headliners for Lytham Festival 2024

Guns N' Roses (pictured Axl Rose) Photo: Amy Sussman

Alice Cooper

4. Dream headliners for Lytham Festival 2024

Alice Cooper Photo: Bryan Steffy

Dolly Parton

5. Dream headliners for Lytham Festival 2024

Dolly Parton Photo: Theo Wargo

Simple Minds (pictured Jim Kerr) Image: Jan Kruger on Getty Images

6. Dream headliners for Lytham Festival 2024

Simple Minds (pictured Jim Kerr) Image: Jan Kruger on Getty Images Photo: Jan Kruger

Billie Eilish. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

7. Dream headliners for Lytham Festival 2024

Billie Eilish. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Metallica (pictured is frontman James Hetfield. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

8. Dream headliners for Lytham Festival 2024

Metallica (pictured is frontman James Hetfield. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Photo: Ethan Miller

