The ultimate feel-good stage musical opened at Blackpool Winter Gardens last night, and will be in town until Oct 07, 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A lively audience welcomed the cast of Dirty Dancing back to the resort, as they paint the Opera House stage pink for the next nine days.

Iconic scenes from the film were met with rapturous applause – such as the ‘Watermelon’ scene, and the famous one-liner; ‘Nobody puts baby in the corner’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frances 'Baby' Houseman and Johnny Castle are brilliantly acted by Kira Malou and Michael O'Reilly – as the crowd are transported back to the summer of 1963 at 'Kellermans.'

Dirty Dancing. Credit: Mark Senior

Viewers are easily drawn in by the family dynamics and drama, all which stay pretty much true to the 1987 film, which starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

Steamy love scenes are met with ‘whoops’ and wolf-whistles, as the blossoming romance unfolds.

Household hits like 'Hungry Eyes' and 'She's Like the Wind' lend themselves to sing-along moments. The incredibly talented Kellerman Band keep the music flowing throughout the night, generally remaining in the background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin Wilks, choreographer, has packed the show with sensational routines that are brought to life by a dynamic cast – Georgia Aspinall deserves a special mention as Penny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final dance scene to ‘Time Of My Life’ is a true showstopper...and the all-important lift gets a standing ovation.

Where can I buy tickets to see Dirty Dancing?

Dirty Dancing is at the Blackpool Winter Gardens until Oct 07, 2023.