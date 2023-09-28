Dirty Dancing is now showing at Blackpool Winter Gardens and it's packed with all the iconic scenes and songs from the classic film
and live on Freeview channel 276
A lively audience welcomed the cast of Dirty Dancing back to the resort, as they paint the Opera House stage pink for the next nine days.
Iconic scenes from the film were met with rapturous applause – such as the ‘Watermelon’ scene, and the famous one-liner; ‘Nobody puts baby in the corner’.
Frances 'Baby' Houseman and Johnny Castle are brilliantly acted by Kira Malou and Michael O'Reilly – as the crowd are transported back to the summer of 1963 at 'Kellermans.'
Viewers are easily drawn in by the family dynamics and drama, all which stay pretty much true to the 1987 film, which starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.
Steamy love scenes are met with ‘whoops’ and wolf-whistles, as the blossoming romance unfolds.
Household hits like 'Hungry Eyes' and 'She's Like the Wind' lend themselves to sing-along moments. The incredibly talented Kellerman Band keep the music flowing throughout the night, generally remaining in the background.
Austin Wilks, choreographer, has packed the show with sensational routines that are brought to life by a dynamic cast – Georgia Aspinall deserves a special mention as Penny.
The final dance scene to ‘Time Of My Life’ is a true showstopper...and the all-important lift gets a standing ovation.
Where can I buy tickets to see Dirty Dancing?
Dirty Dancing is at the Blackpool Winter Gardens until Oct 07, 2023.
Tickets are available from the website, and there are special party packages available.