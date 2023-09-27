These were the scenes as the brand new VIP cocktail lounge opened at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Winter Gardens Blackpool has unveiled a stunning Art-Deco space which saw a major refurbishment plan to reinstate the original features to provide a luxurious hideaway for guests, with table service, to enjoy while visiting the venue to watch a show.

Guests will arrive through the double sand-etched doors featuring geometric shapes and curves and walk into a space that is reminiscent of the 1939 space when the room was first built as part of the Winter Gardens complex.

Welcomed by a host they will be able to take a seat on one of the seven original refurbished banquettes that have been re-sprung and recovered and admire the original wooden friezes of figurines, installed by architects Magnall and Littlewood, while enjoying a complementary pre-show drink.

At the show’s interval they can re-join the host in the intimate space with their pre-ordered drinks waiting for them on low tables, served in cut crystal glasses and make use of the private restroom facilities before returning to the theatre.

The Winter Gardens’ team of designers have emphasised the era’s love of curves with a specially sourced drinks cabinet and bar to complete this intimate retreat. Green velvet is punctuated with chrome fittings, carefully placed foliage and the new hardwood, polished floor reflects the candlelight.

Michael Williams, Managing Director of the Winter Gardens Blackpool said: “This is a real jewel in the Winter Gardens Blackpool crown. The team have delighted in the reinstating of this room creating the ambience of the 1930s while adding in extra features for the comfort of our discerning guests.

“All the companies used in the refurbishment are Lancashire-based and it has been a real team effort. The room has been mothballed for a number of years and we are thrilled that it is now once again open to the public for guests to take their seats and relax in this stunning space.”

Guests who would like to experience this new entertainment experience can upgrade their show tickets for just £20 which only permits access for up to 15 guests per performance. The experience allows guests to arrive an hour earlier than other guests and the first drink is complementary.

To book visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

