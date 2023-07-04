Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner visits Abingdon Street Market and Blackpool FC to support Parliamentary Candidate Chris Webb in Blackpool South
The deputy leader made a special visit to Blackpool South to show her support for the local parliamentary candidate, Chris Webb. She also met some local residents, business owners and activists while in the resort.
Where did Angela Rayner visit in Blackpool?
Ms Rayner visited Blackpool Football Club on Friday June 30, and had breakfast at Abingdon Street Market on Saturday morning.
She also met with local residents, community leaders, business owners and activists at Chris Webb’s campaign office on Talbot Road.
Why was Angela Rayner in Blackpool?
Ms Rayner was in town to show her support for Chris Webb, the Labour Party's parliamentary candidate for the constituency.
She spoke at an event organised by Mr Webb at Blackpool Football Club on the Friday evening, were she expressed her admiration for the Blackpool South candidate.
Ms Rayner said: "I have known Chris for two decades, and his deep understanding of the issues faced by this constituency and his determination to fight for a fairer society make him an exceptional candidate."
Who else did Angela Rayner meet in Blackpool?
Chris Webb introduced the deputy leader to some of the local businesses and campaign groups, including Reclaim Blackpool – a campaign group highlighting sexual harassment in Blackpool.
Chris Webb said: "Her visit demonstrates the Labour Party's commitment to representing the interests of all residents here in Blackpool South, and I am honoured to have her unwavering support."