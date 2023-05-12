In Blackpool to address the Fire Brigades Union conference at the Imperial Hotel, she had hot-footed it across town to congratulate the council’s Labour group leader Lynn Williams on their success at the local elections.

Labour increased its number of seats to 28 to the Conservatives’ 14, and Ms Rayner is confident the party can build on that at the next General Election to secure the town’s two Parliamentary seats from the Tories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mantra is Labour will support working people in towns like Blackpool and ensure they are fairly rewarded for economic success, instead of feeling left behind.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner with Coun Lynn Williams

She is pledging to bring industry, skilled jobs and opportunities for children and young people who need a better start in life.

She said: “At the moment far too many families across Blackpool, who are working, are worried sick because their mortgages have gone up, their rents have gone up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They don’t know if they are keeping that accommodation as their landlord could kick them out any time, their energy and food bills have gone up and they are genuinely worried about how they are going to survive each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My vision for the future is that if you are a working family in Blackpool, you should be able to enjoy taking your kids out at the weekend, going on holiday and have security in knowing you can provide for your family.

Labour has town hall control following the local elections

“Far too many people across Blackpool in the last 13 years have seen their living standards go down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have had all these promises – and it has all been jam tomorrow, and it needs a fundamental aspiration for our country which is why we have said we want to be the fastest growing economy in the G7 because it needs to be a whole UK aspiration to pull up and drive the economy for the future.

“That starts in places like Blackpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She warns: “Inequality is increasing in this country – every child that doesn’t reach their full potential in the UK, wherever they are, that’s opportunity snatched from our economy.”

Ms Rayner acknowledges the Conservative government has been generous to Blackpool – with around £100m of Levelling Up funding given to the town to support the Blackpool Central leisure development, the multiversity and the conversion of the former Abingdon Street Post Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with funding for services cut each year, she likens this to “taking £20 and giving £10 back and saying here’s your tenner, you should be happy with it.”

She said: “You need that long term investment and renewal as opposed to one- off investments.

“They are important and I pay tribute to Lynn and the team who have worked across political divides to bring that investment into Blackpool but it’s important there is a long term plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, that’s what’s missing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Rayner says Labour has a better record for introducing long term policies and believes that is why residents will give Labour their vote at the next General Election.

She said: “It’s incredibly important we made progress in the local elections and Lynn and the team have been absolutely brilliant in securing that progress.

“But we also need to make sure we have a Labour government that can help Lynn and the team here to bring that investment.

“Lynn will be demanding of us as a Labour government, she will fight for her area and I expect it, she’s a feisty northerner like me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Rayner believes people are ready for change, and fed up of MPs who do not play by the rules, citing the current investigation into Blackpool South MP Scott Benton.

She said: “There is an opportunity for us to put our case forward but I think also the people of Blackpool are very frustrated and angry when they see people not playing by the rules.