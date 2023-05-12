Angela Rayner says local election results show Labour can win in Blackpool
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner is a fast talker – so although I’m told we only have seven minutes, she has no problem getting her message across.
In Blackpool to address the Fire Brigades Union conference at the Imperial Hotel, she had hot-footed it across town to congratulate the council’s Labour group leader Lynn Williams on their success at the local elections.
Labour increased its number of seats to 28 to the Conservatives’ 14, and Ms Rayner is confident the party can build on that at the next General Election to secure the town’s two Parliamentary seats from the Tories.
Her mantra is Labour will support working people in towns like Blackpool and ensure they are fairly rewarded for economic success, instead of feeling left behind.
She is pledging to bring industry, skilled jobs and opportunities for children and young people who need a better start in life.
She said: “At the moment far too many families across Blackpool, who are working, are worried sick because their mortgages have gone up, their rents have gone up.
“They don’t know if they are keeping that accommodation as their landlord could kick them out any time, their energy and food bills have gone up and they are genuinely worried about how they are going to survive each month.
“My vision for the future is that if you are a working family in Blackpool, you should be able to enjoy taking your kids out at the weekend, going on holiday and have security in knowing you can provide for your family.
“Far too many people across Blackpool in the last 13 years have seen their living standards go down.
“They have had all these promises – and it has all been jam tomorrow, and it needs a fundamental aspiration for our country which is why we have said we want to be the fastest growing economy in the G7 because it needs to be a whole UK aspiration to pull up and drive the economy for the future.
“That starts in places like Blackpool.”
She warns: “Inequality is increasing in this country – every child that doesn’t reach their full potential in the UK, wherever they are, that’s opportunity snatched from our economy.”
Ms Rayner acknowledges the Conservative government has been generous to Blackpool – with around £100m of Levelling Up funding given to the town to support the Blackpool Central leisure development, the multiversity and the conversion of the former Abingdon Street Post Office.
But with funding for services cut each year, she likens this to “taking £20 and giving £10 back and saying here’s your tenner, you should be happy with it.”
She said: “You need that long term investment and renewal as opposed to one- off investments.
“They are important and I pay tribute to Lynn and the team who have worked across political divides to bring that investment into Blackpool but it’s important there is a long term plan.
“For me, that’s what’s missing.”
Ms Rayner says Labour has a better record for introducing long term policies and believes that is why residents will give Labour their vote at the next General Election.
She said: “It’s incredibly important we made progress in the local elections and Lynn and the team have been absolutely brilliant in securing that progress.
“But we also need to make sure we have a Labour government that can help Lynn and the team here to bring that investment.
“Lynn will be demanding of us as a Labour government, she will fight for her area and I expect it, she’s a feisty northerner like me.”