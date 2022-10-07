The detached house on Poulton Road was deemed unstable after fire ravaged it in the early hours of Monday morning. Fortunately the property was empty and there were no casualties.

Preston contractors Pete Marquis began the demolition yesterday afternoon, removing piece by piece what had become an eyesore in recent years.

Shaun Mitchell, from Marquis, said: “The house should be down today and cleared away. It was very unstable and was a matter of urgency.

Demolition contractors Pete Marquis begin the task of pulling down the property in Poulton Road, Fleetwood

"Wyre Borough Council instructed us to carry out the work and neighbours have been evacuated whilst the work is done.”

Standing on the corner of Lune Road, the property had been boarded up and empty for several years but had become a magnet for fly-tippers. Neighbours were concerned that if part of the house fell down, it could cause injury to passers-by and called for a tidy up of the site for safety reasons. The house was once occupied by an elderly couple but it eventually fell empty and it was believed to be owned by relatives.

A spokesperson for Wyre Borough Council said: “Lancashire Fire and Rescue service attended a fire at the unoccupied property on Monday morning before reporting it as a dangerous structure to Wyre Council. Our building control team attended the site to ensure it was safely fenced off and ensured that the demolition works were carried out safely. Perimeter fencing remains around the site to maintain public safety.”

Passers-by stop to watch the demolition

A grabbing machine tears chunks from the building