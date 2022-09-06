Delight as tens of thousands flock to St Annes Kite and Music Festivals

“They really did show off St Annes at its absolute best,” said town mayor Coun Karen Harrison. “The atmosphere was wonderful throughout and there was a marvellous community feel.”

Veli Kirk, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) said: “It’s great to see so many people coming to and enjoying our little town. We have such a wonderful expanse of beach and the Kite Festival really did make the most of that. It was marvellous to see such numbers of people after all the uncertainty of the pandemic. Hopefully, it’s really promising for the future.”Both Festivals were free, held over three days and will be back next year.

St Annes Kite Festival attracted tens of thousands of people over three days.

Tim Dixon, tourism and Cultural Services Manager at Fylde Council, co-organisers of the Kite Festival, said: “The 10th annual St Annes Kite Festival was a spectacular success, with an estimated 40,000 people in attendance over the weekend.

"Thanks to everyone who came together to make it happen: Craig and Sue from SmileFactor10 for bringing the kite flying teams to St Annes; the first aid team; security team; the Council’s events team; the Council’s waste and parks teams; St Annes Town Council; our community litter pick volunteers; plus all the third party agencies such as police, ambulance, traffic management and the RNLI.

"We’re already looking forward to next year’s event, and we’ll publish a date when we’re able to do so.”