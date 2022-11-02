News you can trust since 1873
Delight as 'eyesore' parcels unit removed from Lytham rail station

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has joined volunteers in welcoming the decision to relocate an ‘eyesore’ parcels unit built on the platform at Lytham rail station

By Tony Durkin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The unit had been placed in front of community-funded signage on the platform, to the shock of volunteers from the Friends of Lytham Railway Station group.

But following conversations with Fylde Council and rail operator Northern, the unit has been removed ad resited elsewhere.

The parcels unit was covering the 'Welcome to Lytham' sign at the station.

Mr Menzies said: “This was built on the platform right in front of the ‘welcome to Lytham’ sign.

Volunteers and our local community worked hard to fund and install the signage, I struggle to understand how anyone thought it was acceptable to do this.

“I asked Fylde Council to look into whether planning permission was needed and made clear to Northern my view the unit should be moved.

“I understand these collection points are convenient and help provide extra revenue for the rail operator, but decisions taken on where they are placed are important.

Lytham railway station.

“The station is one of the gateways to Lytham and this site was simply not appropriate.

“I am pleased to hear that the unit is now being moved.

“This is a good result for all.”

Lytham councillor Brenda Blackshaw, who chairs the station friends group, said: “It was a shock to see it there and we are so glad it has now been removed.

"A lot of time and effort goes into making sure the station looks its best and the parcels unit looked totally out of place where it was.”

