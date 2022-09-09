Deep sadness but fond memories as Blackpool reflects on the life of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen held a very special place in the hearts of the residents of and the many visitors to the country’s premier resort and that was reflected as the town went about its business in subdued fashion as we all continue to come to terms with the news of her sad passing.

It was as if life was going on for us all but we know that in so many ways life will never be the same again with the presence of a monarch who ruled through so many decades and oversaw so much change in society.

Flags flew at half mast on public buildings and attractions such as the Pleasure Beach, the piers and the iconic Tower, kept dark on Thursday night along with the the rest of the Illuminations as a mark of respect, while books of condolence were opened at locations including the Town, Hall, the Winter Gardens and even alongside the very popular waxwork of Her Majesty at Madame Tussauds.

Her Majesty is commemorated at Birley Street in Blackpool town centre

Queen Elizabeth twice visited the Winter Gardens for Royal Variety Performances – in 1955 and 2009 – and Michael Williams, managing director of the venue, said it was important that the public were given the chance to offer their condolences.

"The Royal visits were very special occasions for the team here and we were so sad to hear of her Majesty’s passing,” said Mr Williams. The book will be available from 11am to 2.30pm daily just inside the Church Street entrance. The Town Hall book of condolence is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Adam Morley, guest experience supervisor at Madam Tussauds, said the waxwork of The Queen had always been extremely popular with visitors to the seafront attraction.

Florence Walsh signs the book of condolence at Madam Tussauds.

"We felt it only right that visitors have their chance to express their feelings about her,” he said.

Among the first to sign the book was Florence Walsh, who grew up in Lancashire but now lives in The Midlands.

"She was such a wonderful woman and she will be so much missed,” she said.

A poster portrait of The Queen was placed in tribute on the back of phone box at the entrance to Birley Street in the heart of the town centre and Fleetwood resident Paul Tattersall said as he passed it: “That’s a lovely touch. It was so sad to hear of her passing – she was a great woman.”

The Union Flag flies at half mast on Blackpool Tower.

Paul’s wife Catherine is proud of a particular family connection to the date Her Majesty came to the throne on February 6, 1952.

That was also the day her parents were married and the following year, her mother was pregnant with Catherine when the family were gathered round a small black and white Tv set watching the Coronation.

"My mum told me I was kicking throughout the broadcast, as if I was eager to see it,” said Catherine. “That was a lasting memory of the Coronation for her and I have always been a great admirer of Her Majesty. I was so sad to hear she had passed away.”