Deadline is looming for you to have your say about parking in Lytham

Residents and visitors are being invited to have their say on their parking preferences, concerns, and suggestions.

The data will then be used to inform future developments regarding parking facilities to support the town and wider area, subject to normal planning approval.

The survey, which closes at midnight on Sunday, January 9, focuses primarily on off-street parking – public car parks – which Fylde Council operates, but any opinions regarding on-street parking can also be presented and will be passed to Lancashire County Council, which is responsible for that.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of the Fylde Council’s operational management committee, said: “Fylde Council strives to ensure that residents, businesses, shoppers, visitors, and workers have access to sufficient, good quality, safe and welcoming parking provision.

“Lytham boasts a wealth of delightful amenities and attractions to appeal to residents and visitors alike.

“This survey is the first step in the process to ensure our beautiful town can continue to be conveniently enjoyed by generations to come.”

The Fylde Council survey is at www.fylde.gov.uk/council/consultation/

