Your views wanted on parking in Lytham

A council spokesman said the aim of the survey is to gather information about people’s parking preferences, concerns, and suggestions.

The data will then be used to inform future developments regarding parking facilities to support the town and wider area, subject to normal planning approval.

The survey focuses primarily on off-street parking - public car parks which Fylde Council operates, but any opinions regarding on-street parking can also be presented and will be passed to Lancashire County Council, which is responsible for that, for that authority's consideration.

The survey is open until January 9

Three years ago, a proposal by Lancashire Council Council to charge for on-street parking in several towns across the county, including Lytham, met with strong opposition and wasn't followed through.

Fylde currently operates public car parks in Lytham at Pleasant Street, the town's railway station and opposite Dicconson Terrace and Bath Street on The Green.

Councillor Roger Small, chairman of the Fylde Council's operational management committee, said: “Lytham boasts a wealth of delightful amenities and attractions to appeal to residents and visitors alike.

"This survey is the first step in the process to ensure our beautiful town can continue to be conveniently enjoyed by generations to come.”

The survey is available until January 9, and can be accessed at www.fylde.gov.uk/council/consultation/

