David Dickinson's Real Deal coming back to the Fylde coast for some 'bobby dazzlers'
TV favourite Dickinson’s Real Deals is heading to the Fylde coast for filming next month.
The antique and collectables programme, fronted by mercurial presenter and antiques dealer David Dickinson, will be at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Sunday May 21, from 8am until 5pm.
What is Dickinson’s Real Deal?
One of daytime TV’s biggest successes over the past 16 years, Real Deals sees members of the public invited to bring their antiques and collectables along to each venue.
Independent valuers estimate the value of these items and they are then passed to the dealers, who make their own valuation and try to buy them by placing a cash offer on the table.
Dickinson, who goes by the nickname The Duke, will often step in and offer advice to the seller to get more cash from the dealer.
After much drama the value of the items, based on the valuers estimations, are then revealed.
There were rumours earlier this month that David Dickinson was going to quit the show, but he has since blasted the stories as “fake news”.
How can local people take part?
.Members of the public are invited to simply turn up to the Marine Hall on the day, between 8am and 5pm, for free valuations on their art, jewellery, memorabilia, antiques, toys, records, books, comics and rare finds.
Although no booking is needed, they are asked to bring along photo ID such as passport or driving license.
It isn’t the first time the show has come to the Fylde coast – the Real Deal team came to the Marine Hall back in 2014.