This year it takes place on Friday November 25, when participants gather at Fisherman’s Walk at 5.30pm and the parade then sets off at 6pm, down Lord Street and North Albert Street and onto The Esplanade for the switch-on at the Marine Gardens.

The parade includes an illuminated tram, Fleetwood Old Boys’ Sea Cadets Band and Rotary’s Father Christmas in his sleigh.

Members of the public can take part with their glowing lanterns, which must not have a naked flame.

Festive fancy dress attire is optional.

Also in the procession will be characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the Grinch and Olaf the snowman from the musical film, Frozen.

In the Marine Gardens, there will be a Christmas concert compered by Fleetwood DJ Dave Scrivener and featuring party band Steff and the Stingrays, Fleetwood Royalettes morris dancers and Father and Son Karaoke – alias Wal Mitchinson and son Dion.

There will also be a new surprise feature during the event.

The lights will be switched on by a lucky youngster from the town – one of the winners of the Where’s Elf competition from each of Fleetwood’s eight primary schools, whose name will be pulled out of a hat by Santa.

Fleetwood’s lights include four illuminated trees - at the Larkholme shops, the West View roundabout, outside St Nicholas’ Church and on the corner of Ash Street and Lord Street.

The town’s clock towers and the Mount pavilion will be lit up as well.

The festive lights are funded by Fleetwood Town Council via precept payments on council tax bills and the annual switch-on event is planned months in advance by the committee.

Coun Cheryl Raynor, chairman of the Town Council, said: “We’re conscious of the rise in electric bills this year so we’re using LED lights to keep the cost down.

