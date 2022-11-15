A new coffee house with a Star Wars connection has officially opened on Cleveleys seafront – and here’s a chance to take a peek inside.

The former Cafe Cove on North Promenade has now been transformed into the stylish FBKaffe, which features sofas and armchairs with sea views and atmospheric drop lighting.

It was opened for the first time yesterday (Monday November 14) by Fleetwood-based Craig McOmish and Paul Haslam, who run three kiosks and a coffee house on Fleetwood seafront, as well as an additional outlet at Thornton YMCA on Victoria Road West.

With its distinctive round shape and unusual design features, the building was perfect when producers of the Star Wars: Andor series wanted a suitably futuristic location for filming and came to Cleveleys last year.

One of the episodes, titled ‘Announcement’, sees Cleveleys transformed – with some CGI wizardry – into the space tourist resort of Niamos.

Craig said: “We’re just delighted to be finally open and we had good numbers in for the first day.

"We are serving exactly the same range of coffees and cakes that our customers in our other outlets know, and a few of them came in to check the place out.

“We are open all day until 7pm, seven days a week, to give people who are still out and about in the evening a chance to relax in a nice setting.”

Paul says the coffee house is not a Star Wars themed hang-out, but added that Galaxy milkshakes were available.

A case of ‘may the froth be with you’, perhaps!

Craig McOmish and Paul Haslam at the new FBKaffe in Cleveleys

Every sofa has a sea view. Craig McOmish and Paul Haslam at the new FBKaffe in Cleveleys

The relaxed lay-out of the new FBKaffe in Cleveleys

Staff Libby Simm and Jayne Jackson welcome customers at the new FBKaffe in Cleveleys