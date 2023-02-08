The Blackpool Model Tramway Exhibition will include no less than 25 layouts, depicting scenes not only from the town but tram systems from across the UK and the rest of the world.

There will be demonstrations, trade stands offering model trams, track kits and other items, and there will also be interactive displays allowing members of the pubic to get involved.

The big event, organised by Burnley-based Corporation Model Trams, supported by the Tramway and Light Railway Society, takes place at the Solaris Centre, on New South Promenade, on Saturday April 29 (10am-5pm) and Sunday April 30 (10am-4pm).

Blackpool Model Tramway Exhibition is being held at the town's Solaris Centre in April

John Whitehouse, who runs mail order company Corporation Model Trams, said: “If you’re going to stage a model tramway event, it has to be held in Blackpool.

"To many people, Blackpool is the home of trams in this country and the town is very important to people to people who have an interest in them.”

The event was previously held at the Blackpool Transport depot from 2016 to 2019 but then the Covid lockdowns brought the curtain down on the event.

The Blackpool Model Tramway Exhibition will feature 25 layouts.

This year’s spectacle will be the first to be held in four years and John is hoping that the Solaris Centre will be home to the event each year from now on.

He said: “It is the perfect venue, especially with it being close to the tramway itself and in a very accessible spot close to other tourist attractions.

"To make things even better, it coincides with a weekend when there will be heritage tram tours running along the seafront, so it couldn’t really be better.”

John, 45, said his own interest in trams was sparked when he visited Blackpool as a youngster with his mother, grandmother and the family dog.

The Solaris Centre will play host to the Blackpool Model Tramway Exhibition

He said: “We went on a tram ride to Fleetwood and back and I’ve never forgotten it.

"I have many happy memories and it really is good that although Blackpool has a modern light rail system, it still makes the most of its wonderful heritage stock as well.”