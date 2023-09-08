Darren Day still remembers 'troubled' superfan Charlene Downes 20 years after meeting her

West-End star, Darren Day, remembers meeting 14-year-old Charlene Downes ‘many times’ during summer 2003, and says she was really chatty but ‘always seemed troubled’.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

54-year-old Darren had been performing at the Opera House, from 8 – 27 Sep 03, when he got to know the young super-fan – who went missing just over a month later.

He was starring as Don in Summer Holiday, and Charlene regularly met him after shows, at the stage door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren told Blackpool Gazette: “The stage door was busy in those days but i used to come out there and we’d always have a little chat. She was always lovely and very chatty but

Charlene Downes used to chat with Darren Day at the stage door after his shows at the Winter Gardens Opera House in Blackpool.

I always got the impression she was troubled, which may be why i gave her more time.”

‘To think that I may have brought just a little bit of happiness to her life is incredibly humbling’

Darren was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020 - after decades of battling with his mental health.

He describes himself as a ‘troubled soul’ and says he feels ‘empathy’ for others who appear to be going through a hard time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She always seemed to be alone and i don’t know why, but even 20 years on I remember she just seemed troubled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She seemed to love coming to the theatre. To think that I may have brought just a little bit of happiness to her life is incredibly humbling.”

Photo with idol Darren Day was ‘loved and treasured’ by Charlene

Parents’, Karen and Bob Downes, have kept a framed photograph of Charlene with her idol.

It was taken at the Winter Gardens, the summer before she vanished on November 1 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of Charlene has never been found and no one has been convicted of her murder.

Karen says that her daughter ‘adored’ the celebrity, and recalls how she ‘loved and treasured’ the picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren said that it’s ‘lovely but heartbreaking and completely shattering’ to hear.

A father’s worst nightmare

The father-of-three added: “I can’t imagine what it must be like. Just the thought of one of my children going missing and having 20 years with no closure must be an absolute living nightmare.”