The worrying situation has prompted dance teachers Joanna Hilton and Cristina Salvatore to appeal to local businesses to help sponsor some students who have had to leave recently.The pair, who run Mini Moverz in Poulton, hope the plea will prompt kind-hearted businesses in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde to come forward to help those students in need so they can continue their lessons.

Viva Blackpool is already sponsoring one child who faced having to stop attending due to his family’s financial struggles.

And Joanna said she is aware of more children missing out on essential friendship, fun and wellbeing exercise. She said: “We know this is a very difficult time for many families and it’s a sensitive subject.

Joanna Hilton and Cristina Salvatore from Mini Moverz Dance Studio in Poulton are looking for sponsors to help youngsters attend dance classes

"We felt that some of our regulars were struggling and really wanted those kids to continue and flourish their dance education and activities.

"It’s such a shame that they will have to miss these classes and wanted to approach local companies to sponsor children and families who can’t afford classes at the moment.

"Viva currently sponsor one of our young students to come to the Mini Moverz classes, as he was going to have to stop coming because the family couldn’t afford to send him.

"We have families come to us who just can’t afford anything at the moment, even one mum last week said she can’t even afford to take them to a soft play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna Hilton and Cristina Salvatore opened Mini Moverz Dance Studio in Poulton in January

"We know that things are very hard right now and appeal to any local business or kind-hearted people who could help out; we would be so grateful.

"These classes are a lifeline of activity and friendship for many children and good exercise that they would miss out on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mini Moverz offers hip hop style dance classes for toddlers up to 10-years-old.

Dance classes are available from toddlers to 10-year-olds

Joanna added: “Cristina and I started a new business venture last January as we love teaching dance to young children and we wanted to share our skills and talents to the next generation.

"We are a small business called Mini Moverz and wanted to help with young children’s mobility and encourage exercise, which has been great for the children's mental health and overall wellbeing.“We teach hip hop style fun dance classes with cool music, learning new basic dance steps, hip hop freezes and skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the younger children we use lots of props to keep them engaged throughout the class.“The classes are for ages of walking, toddlers and up to 10-years-old. We are giving access to children to express themselves and enjoy music and movement in a fun and cool way without restrictions that some ballet and dance classes have.

“Please get in touch if you can help sponsor some of the young students who are struggling to attend the dance classes and we will be very diplomatic and understanding.” You can contact Joanna on their Mini Moverz Poulton Facebook page.

The classes have a fun, hip hop style