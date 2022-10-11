The Chief Scout’s Silver Award was presented to 41 Cubs at Blackpool Town Hall, watched on by proud parents, carers, family members and leaders.

Blackpool Mayor Coun Kathryn Benson and Mayoress Therese Clark presented the awards to the group on Tuesday, October 4.

The both commented on how proud they were of the effort and commitment shown by the young people.

Blackpool Cubs recieve their Silver Award

Lead volunteer for Cub Scouts in Blackpool, Stephen Chow, said: “It was fantastic to celebrate the hard work of the young people in such a special venue.

"We hope this will inspire others to take up the challenge and complete this award.”

After the presentation, the young people and their families were invited to explore the mayor’s chambers and take photos to capture the special occasion.

To complete the Chief Scout’s Silver Award, youngsters need to earn six Activity or Staged Activity Badges of their choice, as well as all seven of the Challenge Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Cubs enjoyed looking around the Town Hall after the presentation

The Cub Pack is the second section of the Scout Group following on from Beavers. Cub Scouts are young people aged between 8 and 10 and a half.

Bear Grylls, who has been the Chief Scout since 2009, said: “I am so inspired by the dedication of our leaders and volunteers, who tirelessly prepare young people with skills for life. Together, we have given young people the voice they deserve and welcomed so many new communities to the Scouts. It’s all about delivering chances to young people where they are needed most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Scouts and Guides are currently rehearsing for their annual Gang Show, which takes place later this month.

This year’s show marks a fabulous milestone in the Gang Show history as the young people celebrate the variety performance’s diamond anniversary.

The event at the Grand Theatre from October 26 to 29 is set to offer a dazzling bill of song, dance and comedy with up to 100 young people aged six upwards taking to the stage.

The cast have been rehearsing since May while the wardrobe and backstage teams have been creating the costumes, props and scenery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket details are at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/blackpool-scout-gang-show or by calling the box office on 0(1253) 290190.