Scouts and guides to shine as Blackpool Gang Show celebrates diamond anniversary

The annual variety performance by local Scouts and Guides is at the Grand Theatre from October 26 to 29 and offers a dazzling bill of song, dance and comedy.

The cast have been rehearsing since May, wardrobe have been creating the many costumes they will wear and the backstage crew have been busy building props and scenery – and the aim is that the landmark anniversary celebration will ensure it is especially memorable.

Up to 100 young people from the Scouting and Guiding Groups in Blackpool, aged from six upwards, will be performing an entertaining extravaganza which will include a special tribute to the 60 years of the show.

Scores of young Scouts and Guides will feature in the Blackpool Gang Show.

Organisers say it is truly a variety show for all the family, featuring traditional and fun gang show songs, a mix of comedy sketches, a look back to those ‘other 20s’, the 1920’s, and singing and dancing along with three stars from that era, Mame, Rose and Millie.

Other highlights will include he whole gang telling the story of a rock band from the beginning to success and even visiting a villains’ café. while the junior gang sing songs about their ‘Skool Dayz’.

Darrell Shuck, director of the show, said: "We have many cast members who are treading the boards for the first time and are understandably nervous but excited and looking forward to a busy show week.

The show will feature a 'Skool Dayz' section.

“If you’ve never a Gang Show before, or are not sure what one is, then please come and see us.

"It’s a chance to sit back, relax, join in with songs you will know and be entertained to a real treat.

"We’re really proud at reaching 60 years of the Blackpool Gang Show and really hope lots of people will come along to The Grand and share in our celebration.”

The Blackpool Gang Show will be staged at The Grand from Wednesday, October 26 to Friday, October 28 at 7.30pm each evening and at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, October 29.