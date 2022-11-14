The tasty treat was up for grabs as part of an unusual offer by pub chain Flaming Grill to mark funnyman Peter Kay’s return to the UK comedy scene.

To celebrate the announcement of the renowned comedian’s first UK tour in 12 years, the pub chain was offering customers free garlic bread in pubs near where the comedian will perform.

The only catch - customers had to give their best rendition of the star’s infamous catchphrase when they order – asking for ‘Garlic Bread’ in their very best outraged Lancashire accent.

Photo Neil Cross; Darcy Harrison-Bowd, five, isn't sure if the future is garlic bread at The Shovels in Blackpool

Karen Beacher, general manager at The Shovels, on Common Edge Road, Marton, said: “It’s was a good idea, a few people gave it a go for a laugh.

"And they got a free piece of garlic bread, a real bargain!”

Customers gave a pretty good impression of the comedy star, too.

Although the huge tour by the Bolton comic, who originally shot to stardom with sitcom Phoenix Nights, does not include Blackpool, he is performing in the town for two nights next month.

He was already set to appear at the Opera House on Friday, December 2, for a Q&A to raise money for a mum with cancer.

Tickets went on sale last week and proved so popular a second event has now been announced for the day before, Thursday December 1

The performer has a strong association with the resort – his live stand-up show on top of Blackpool Tower proved a huge success when it was released as a video in 2000.

Comedian Peter Kay has made garlic bread funny

Although famous for many one liners and catchphrases across his career, Peter Kay’s delivery of ‘Garlic Bread’ remains a fan favourite – even resulting in a 17 per cent spike in searches for Garlic Bread back in 2010 when he announced his last tour.**

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King’s Flaming Grill said: “Even though it’s been years since Peter Kay last took to the stage, his iconic one liners are still such a huge part of pop culture.

