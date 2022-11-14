The Promenade will be a sea of red as the event returns to the seafront this December to raise vital money for Brian House Children’s Hospice in Bispham.

Among the Santas dashing on the day will be 15-year-old Kenzie McDermott who has been going to Brian House for the last two years as she recovers from gruelling symptoms and treatment for blood cancer.

Kenzie was just three weeks into year 7 at Fleetwood High School when she started feeling unwell. As well as constant sickness, she was bruising easily, feeling tired and had pains in her joints.

15-year-old Kenzie McDermott, who is supported by Brian House, will be taking part in Blackpool Santa Dash

After a series of tests, doctors quickly diagnosed the cancer and Kenzie was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital. She was put on chemotherapy which saw her and her family – her Mamma and Grandad – travelling to the hospital three times a week. During her treatment, doctors confirmed she had relapsed.

She had a bone marrow transplant, which despite early signs of success was followed by the news she had relapsed again. At its worst, her treatment gave Kenzie such a bad reaction that she was put into a coma for six weeks. She has since had a specialist therapy to remove and alter the T-Cells in her blood so they attack any cancer markers. Now, she says she’s beginning to feel like herself again.

“I’ll be on some form of treatment for the rest of my life, but I have my life back now,” she said. “I’ve killed cancer.”

The Santa Dash on Sunday, December 4 will see participants set off at 11am from The Sandcastle and head north along the Promenade to The Manchester pub where they’ll make a U-turn and head back towards The Sandcastle. Every penny raised by people taking part in Santa Dash will go to providing specialist care at Brian House for the most fragile children across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Santa Dash returns on Sunday, December 4

Kenzie added: “Brian House helps to take my mind off the terrifying things I have been through. It’s my happy place.

“I remember Brian House coming into hospital when I was ill. They bought loads of arts and crafts and it was really nice. It really helped to take my mind off everything that was happening. I think I was on an infusion of chemotherapy at the time.

“Since then, I’ve been going into Brian House and they just do stuff with me. We do cooking, play games and do arts and crafts. And they take me out. They’ve taken me bowling and to the circus and we’ve been to their allotment. I really like planting flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being there makes me happy. It just gives me the chance to be me and is the change of environment I need.” READ MORE: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/st-annes-lass-to-shoot-northern-soul-short-film-in-blackpool-3913762

This year, event sponsor The Kentown Wizard Foundation has offered up a cash prize of £250 for three lucky people who sign up to the event, and five £50 Smyths Toys vouchers for runners-up.