The film, also written by Faye, follows Steve, a father who has just quit the bottle and is pushing through a withdrawal. His daughter Chelsea is home from university and trying to hold it together. The film highlights some of Blackpool's economic troubles, beacons of hope and a whole lot of Northern soul.

Faye is an Actress and Writer from St Annes. She graduated with a BA in Acting from the Arts University Bournemouth in 2017. After returning from a stint acting in Tokyo, she’s spent the last year developing the story of Keep The Faith. Faye is heavily inspired by her working-class upbringing and she commits to showcasing Working Class Heroes throughout her work.

The film will be directed by Charlene Jones. Charlene is a writer and director living in Manchester. Having recently wrapped on her BFI network funded short ‘The Sun Is Up Forever’, Charlene is now in development on an exciting new venture with Screen Yorkshire’s Flex Programme.

Faye Butler

The film will shoot in iconic Blackpool locations such as Soul Suite and will feature Northern Soul music and dancing. Blackpool actress Anna Jobarteh is also set to star in the film.