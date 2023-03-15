News you can trust since 1873
Cuffe and Taylor want to increase capacity at Lytham Festival by up to 10,000

The promoters of Lytham Festival are looking to increase the audience capacity at the event by up to 10,000.

By Tony Durkin
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT

Cuffe and Taylor have applied to Fylde Council for a change to its licence for the Festival, which has so far limited the maximum audience figure at a single concert to 19,999.

The capacity for licence applications is determined by the council and in their application for this year’s event, the promoters ask that a new maximum capacity be set at 29,999. They explain that to have even one extra customer over the current limit at the event held on Lytham Green, a larger licence is required.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “The application to increase our licence presents a very exciting prospect.

Promoters Cuffe and Taylor have applied to increase the attendance capacity at Lytham Festival by up to 10,000 to 29,999.
"We are not all of a sudden going to have 10,000 extra people on Lytham Green, however it means we have the ability to if a specific artist we are working with in the future is likely to attract crowds of that size. “That in turn means Lytham Festival is opened up to even larger global artists.

“We are continually looking at ways to make our festival as attractive and enjoyable as possible to customers and artists alike.

"The major change for 2023 is that the site will look very different to previous years as we have removed our large VIP Lounge enabling customers to move around what will feel like a much larger area when it is in fact exactly the same size.

The application to increase the capacity at Lytham Festival from the current 19,999 has been made to Fylde Council.
“Since our very first Lytham Proms concert in 2010 we have prided ourselves on bringing the very best live entertainment to Lytham and we will continue to do so to ensure our hometown remains very firmly within the touring plans of international artists.”

This year’s Festival runs from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2 and headliners on the respective evenings will be Jamiroquai, George Ezra, Sting, Lionel Richie and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe.

Along with the headliners, Blondie, Kaiser Chiefs, and Kim Wilde will also be among the stars joining the bill as special guests and support artists.

Further details about the Festival and how to obtain tickets at www.lythamfestival.com

Details of the new application are at www.fylde.gov.uk and last day for objections is March 28.