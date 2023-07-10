News you can trust since 1873
Crowdfund appeal launched to help Blackpool star - and Freddie Mercury tribute ace - Rob Lea hit charts with debut album

A Blackpool singer rated one of the best Freddie Mercury tribute performers is launching a crowdfunding campaign to help his debut album conquer the official top 40 charts.
By Richard Hunt
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:20 BST

Rob Lea's impressive performance as Freddie in the finals of the first series of TV show ‘Starstruck’, hosted by the talented Olly Murs, earned him praise from industry veterans Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Sheridan Smith, and Jason Manford, in front of a nationwide audience of over 5 million viewers.

Since then, Rob's popularity has soared, amassing tens of thousands of loyal followers on social media.

Rob, 35, has spent the past year independently releasing his own self-written tracks, resulting in thousands of streams for his debut album and millions of views for his music videos across various social media platforms. Now, Rob is ready to take on his greatest challenge yet - breaking into the charts.

Rob Lea as Freddie Mercury on StarstruckRob Lea as Freddie Mercury on Starstruck
Drawing inspiration from the recent triumphs of independent artists such as The Reytons and The Lottery Winners, who achieved number one albums with the unwavering support of their devoted fan bases, Rob is eager to leave his mark on the charts.

To kickstart his album fundraising campaign, Rob will give a special concert at Blackpool's iconic Stanley Park Bandstand on Sunday July 30.

The big event will mark the first-ever live performance of Rob's original music, with a huge turn-out from loyal fans anticipated.

Rob Lea is hoping his new album can smash the Top 40 chartsRob Lea is hoping his new album can smash the Top 40 charts
Rob said: “After my appearance on ITVs hit show Starstruck, I've had a fantastic upsurgence of support from a wider audience and have spent the last year releasing my own music DIY style.“I released four singles last year and my debut EP early this year.

"So far we are really pleased with how its going with millions of views online.“Now I am going to take on the huge task of taking on the charts with an album crowdfund campaign and I'm going to need all the help I can to take on the big boys and ultimately put Blackpool on the map in the official charts.”

The crowdfund campaign involves fans pre-ordering the album, which means they will be helping fund the production of the album and achieving 5000 CD sales, which Rob says will give him the best chance of getting into the charts.

The free concert will feature electrifying performances from Rob and his original band and a headline set from his internationally renowned Queen Tribute band, Majesty, recently voted on one forum as the world’s best tribute band for Freddie and co.

To keep in touch with the campaign’s progress, visit RobLea.co.uk

