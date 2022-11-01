Craft makers from all over Lancashire to feature in Hopeful and Glorious Winter Art Fair at Lytham Hall

Now in its eighth year, the event will feature more than 40 makers from across Lancashire and the North West showing and selling their work with handmade wares ranging from vibrant and stylish textiles to one-off jewellery.

The fair provides an opportunity to meet local makers and support independent small businesses.

Artworks range from ceramics to quirky upcycled inventions and visitors with a love for handmade and eco-friendly products will be able to enjoy so many unexpected and exciting items.

Lynda Drummond from Lytham's Little Glass Boutique will be among the artists at the Winter Art Fair.

Heather Chapman, curator at organiser Hopeful and Glorious, says: “We’re looking forward to being back at Lytham Hall. It’s such a stunning location. “The stalls are situated in the west wing and grounds so it’s a lovely opportunity to explore handmade art and craft while

winding your way through the Hall.

"The event is free to attend and this year that feels particularly important. A warm welcome and enjoyable visit showcasing local makers is

Artist Laura Brown, from Longridge, will be showing off her works at the fair.

open to all.”

A selection of makers taking part in the Art Fair include, from the Fylde Coast: Julie Kenworthy from Lytham, an illustrator working with coloured pencils to

create delicate and detailed animal drawings - both domestic and wild; Lynda Drummond from Lytham’s Little Glass Boutique,who creates fused glass keepsakes and cards;Yvonne Hall Jewellery, also on home ground, offering hand crafted polymer clay, silver clay and copper clay pendant, earrings and bangles, and also Christmas decorations; Ditsy Dachshund Gifts from Blackpool, with dog accessories which include locally sourced, vintage and upcycled second-hand fabrics; from Central Lancashire – Laura Brown from Longridge, who creates images of British Wildlife from the Ribble Valley; Sarah Buckett from Chorley, who makes paper collages from her home studio; Sam Rowena Jewelart from Chorley, with individual jewellery from her workshop.

Many other crafts specialists will be at the fair and all the makers will also have their online shops listed on the Hopeful and Glorious webpage for anyone unable to visit the event in person.