Blackpool police officers who stopped the same car in the space of two hours arrested a couple for drink and drug driving. The white Citroen was pulled up at 1.44am yesterday (Friday) and a 38-year-old man from South Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He was later released under investigation. His partner, the insured owner, drove it away from the scene.

She was behind the wheel when the car was stopped again on Lytham Road, Preston a short time later at 3.18am. When breathalysed, the 50-year-old was found to be over the drink-driving limit and was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.

