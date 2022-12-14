Teenager threatened with weapon after man attempts to steal his phone during attempted robbery in Fleetwood
A man threatened a teenager with a weapon before demanding his mobile phone as he sat at a tram stop in Fleetwood.
What happened?
The victim, an 18-year-old man, was waiting at the tram stop terminus when he was approached by an armed man.
The offender demanded the victim’s phone before threatening him with a weapon.
A brief scuffle ensued and the victim managed to get away without his phone being taken, police confirmed.
When and where did the attempted robbery occur?
The incident occurred at the junction of Bold Street and the Esplanade between 8.45pm and 8.55pm on Tuesday (December 13).
What did Lancashire Police say?
“We want to hear from anyone who was in the area in that 10-minute time frame who might have witnessed the offence or the aftermath of it,” a spokesman for the force said.
“If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, please get in contact.”
What did the suspect look like?
The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.
He was wearing dark-coloured sportswear with a brown furry hood.
The victim was wearing a yellow polo shirt, black jacket, Santa hat and shorts.
What number should I call if I have information that may help the police?
If you have any dashcam footage or information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 1271 of December 13.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.