At the annual meeting of St Annes Town Council, held at St Annes Palace, she was appointed as successor in the role of mayor and town council chairman to her husband Gavin, to whom she was deputy chairman.

Coun Cheryl Little is the new deputy mayor of St Annes. Coun Little was town mayor in 2016-17, having been deputy mayor to Coun Vince Settle the previous year.

Karen joined St Annes Town Council in 2019 and over the past 12 months, as well as being deputy chairman. has served as chairman of the town council’s Community and Neighbourhood (CAN) Group and deputy chairman of it policy and resources committee.

New St Annes town mayor Coun Karen Harrison (right) with deputy Coun Cheryl Little

A spokesman for the town council said: “Coun Karen Harrison has been instrumental in moving the council forward in several areas especially with colleagues on the CAN Group which oversaw last year’s September Spectacular and in the coming months, will oversee delivery of the weekly Sounds in the Square concerts, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the August Music Festival, the Christmas lights switch-on and community litter picks.”

In accepting the chains of office at the annual meeting, Karen paid tribute to Gavin and thanked him for all his work for the council and the town over the past 12 months.